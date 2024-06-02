Rajkummar Rao Reveals Being Duped Of Rs 10,000 With Promise Of A Role During Struggling Days

Actor Rajkummar Rao started his acting career with Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. He has proved his mettle in acting in films like 'Citylights', 'Trapped', 'Shahid', 'Newton', 'Stree', 'Ludo', and 'Badhaai Do' among others. Today, Raj is one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood. His recent release was 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Both appeared on a recent episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote their film. On the show, Rajkummar shared an incident of being scammed when he didn't even started his career in the industry.
Rajkummar said he was promised a role in a television show for Rs 10,000, but after he paid the money, the entire office disappeared the next day. Rajkummar used to cycle from Gurgaon to Delhi. He read in a newspaper about a show being made for Zee TV. It was a filmy scene. Back then, he didn’t know the difference between TV and films. He just wanted to act. When Rajkummar called them, they invited him for a meeting. He went all the way to South Extension riding his bicycle.
The 'Srikanth' actor shared that his mother borrowed that money from someone so that he could fulfil his dream to become an actor. He further said that there was a man in that office who had photos with actors like Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad and others. The man told him that the photoshoot would cost him Rs 10,000.
He then received a call saying he was selected for the role. ''I was on my knees, thinking I had made it in life and was all set. Since I was a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and followed his footsteps from television to cinema, I thought my life was also set. But when I went back after three days, the whole office disappeared. The office was locked. I asked people around, and they told me those guys had run away,'' added Rajkummar.
Rajkummar also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is his inspiration behind him becoming an actor.
Coming back to his latest release, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.