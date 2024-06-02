Rajkummar Rao Reveals Being Duped Of Rs 10,000 With Promise Of A Role During Struggling Days

Rajkummar said he was promised a role in a television show for Rs 10,000, but after he paid the money, the entire office disappeared the next day. Rajkummar used to cycle from Gurgaon to Delhi. He read in a newspaper about a show being made for Zee TV. It was a filmy scene. Back then, he didn’t know the difference between TV and films. He just wanted to act. When Rajkummar called them, they invited him for a meeting. He went all the way to South Extension riding his bicycle.