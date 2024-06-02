Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Reveals Being Duped Of Rs 10,000 With Promise Of A Role During Struggling Days

Rajkummar Rao revealed that his mother borrowed that money from someone so that he could fulfil his dream to become an actor.

Instagram
Rajkummar Rao Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Rajkummar Rao started his acting career with Dibakar Banerjee's 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'. He has proved his mettle in acting in films like 'Citylights', 'Trapped', 'Shahid', 'Newton', 'Stree', 'Ludo', and 'Badhaai Do' among others. Today, Raj is one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood. His recent release was 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Both appeared on a recent episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote their film. On the show, Rajkummar shared an incident of being scammed when he didn't even started his career in the industry.

Rajkummar said he was promised a role in a television show for Rs 10,000, but after he paid the money, the entire office disappeared the next day. Rajkummar used to cycle from Gurgaon to Delhi. He read in a newspaper about a show being made for Zee TV. It was a filmy scene. Back then, he didn’t know the difference between TV and films. He just wanted to act. When Rajkummar called them, they invited him for a meeting. He went all the way to South Extension riding his bicycle.

The 'Srikanth' actor shared that his mother borrowed that money from someone so that he could fulfil his dream to become an actor. He further said that there was a man in that office who had photos with actors like Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad and others. The man told him that the photoshoot would cost him Rs 10,000.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao Photo: Instagram
info_icon

He then received a call saying he was selected for the role. ''I was on my knees, thinking I had made it in life and was all set. Since I was a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and followed his footsteps from television to cinema, I thought my life was also set. But when I went back after three days, the whole office disappeared. The office was locked. I asked people around, and they told me those guys had run away,'' added Rajkummar.

Rajkummar also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is his inspiration behind him becoming an actor.

Coming back to his latest release, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  2. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  3. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
  4. Five Trends I Noticed While Travelling West Bengal On Election Coverage
  5. Outlook Talks: Politics, Caste & Elections with Prof. N Sukumar
Entertainment News
  1. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  2. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  3. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
  5. Took Me Around Two Years To Get My First Acting Job: Rajkummar Rao
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Carlo Ancelotti Urges Toni Kroos To Reverse Retirement Decision After UCL Glory
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic Unsure On 'Brilliant' Jadon Sancho Return From Manchester United Loan
World News
  1. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  2. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  3. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  4. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
  5. China's Chang'e-6 Successfully Lands On Far Side Of Moon In 'Historic Moment' | Video
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six