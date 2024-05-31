‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao And Janhvi Kapoor’s Cricket Film Disappoints Massively

Janhvi Kapoor does get the physicality right as you can see that she did train a lot to get the cricketing shots perfectly, but still that hunger of a cricketer seemed to be missing. You can see women cricketers in today’s times and you would know that their body language is much more studier than what Janhvi Kapoor brings to the table with ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’. It felt like she was just there and doing everything that the director was saying perfectly, but not putting in that adrenaline rush from her end to make the character come out with flying colours. The girl who did so well in ‘Mili’ is somewhere crying deep inside looking at this film.