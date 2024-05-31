Movie Review

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao And Janhvi Kapoor’s Cricket Film Disappoints Massively

Outlook Rating:
0.5 / 5

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor come together onscreen for the first time in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’. But is the movie worth your time? Or can you simply skip it? Read the full movie review to find out.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’
‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ Photo: Instagram
Zee Studios and Dharma Productions came together to produce a romantic sports film, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’. The film was announced mid 2021 and has been in the talks ever since. Firstly, it made great news as a fresh pairing was being explored and people were dying to see them onscreen together for long. Secondly, the film was a cricket tale. Lastly, it promised to have something to do with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s nickname Mahi. But has the film lived up to its expectations? Here’s all you need to know about ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’: Story

Mahendra (Rajkummar Rao), an unsuccessful cricketer, and Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor), a doctor, are brought together by arranged marriage. They have the same moniker, Mahi, and together they become ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’. They quickly find a shared love and enthusiasm for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra recognises his wife’s cricketing aptitude and pushes her to pursue her ambition of becoming a cricketer, coaching her along the way.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’: Performances

Rajkummar Rao cannot be coming with performances like this after doing such a stellar work in ‘Srikanth’ just a few weeks ago. It’s not that Rajkummar Rao is bad in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, it’s just that he has made a niche for himself to portray characters onscreen that are tough for any other actor of his age group, but this was just so plain Jane that anyone from his peers could have done it. There is no definitive stamp of it being a Rajkummar Rao film, and that’s what hurts you as a moviegoer the most.

Janhvi Kapoor does get the physicality right as you can see that she did train a lot to get the cricketing shots perfectly, but still that hunger of a cricketer seemed to be missing. You can see women cricketers in today’s times and you would know that their body language is much more studier than what Janhvi Kapoor brings to the table with ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’. It felt like she was just there and doing everything that the director was saying perfectly, but not putting in that adrenaline rush from her end to make the character come out with flying colours. The girl who did so well in ‘Mili’ is somewhere crying deep inside looking at this film.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’: Cast & Crew

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Zarina Wahab, Arjit Taneja, Yamini Das, Sandesh Kulkarni, Dheerendra Kumar Gautam, Shashie Verma, Dev Chauhan, Deepak Darayani, Girish Thapar

Available In: Theatres

Duration: 2 Hours 19 Minutes

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’: Can Kids Watch It?

Yes

Outlook’s Verdict

‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is probably one of the weakest films of 2024 and, more so, one of the weakest films of Rajkummar Rao and of Janhvi Kapoor. Sharan Sharma’s direction has a lot of aspects that will make you question why this film was even made in today’s woke-times. Had it been an OTT release, there was still some scope for people to watch this film and have some good family time, but it’s hara-kiri to ask people to spend money for this film at the theatres. Totally Avoid. I am going with 0.5 stars.

