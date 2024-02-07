Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requested a few changes in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', as per reports. Reportedly, CBFC has demanded a cut in the 'scene of a sex act'.
As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the censor board went through a censorship check and they decided to cut an intimate scene making it 25% shorter. They removed 9 seconds of the scene, reducing the original 36-second sequence to 27 seconds.
The same report also states that the CBFC changed the word ‘Daru’ to ‘Drink’ in the second half of the 'TBMAUJ'.
The Examining Committee also told the makers to make the anti-smoking message easier to read in bigger, Hindi letters. Post making these changes, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' was given a U/A certificate from the censor board on February 2. The runtime of of the film is now 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds.
The film is written and helmed by debut directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The sci-fi romantic drama is all set to hit the screens on February 9. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.
The concept of the film is new and fresh. Shahid plays a robot scientist who falls in love with Kriti's character, Sifra, who is a robot.
Recently, at a promotional event, while talking about the film Shahid Kapoor said, “I was wondering why I haven't done a love story for a long time. It often happens that you get back-to-back films from a similar space. But I wanted to do something different. The word 'different' is defined by this film because the subject is so unique that I never imagined doing it. So it is a very fresh and different concept for me.”