'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is the second major Bollywood film to hit the theatres after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter'. 'TBMAUJ' marks Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first collaboration. Audiences have loved the trailer and the songs and they are now eagerly waiting to see them on-screen. Directed by Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi, the film is releasing on February 9. Ahead of its release, we spoke to a couple of experts to know about the 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's first day box office collection. Read on to know what they have said.
Film exhibitor Lokendra Jain said that buzz of Shahid-Kriti starrer is average and opening will be not much. However he added, ''There is novelty in the concept and it's new. Let's see if youngsters turn up or not for it. Shahid has a good craze among youngsters. His 'Kabir Singh' was a hit while 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' was a flop. So, it will totally depend on the film''.
On the box office prediction, Jain shared, ''It should earn around Rs 7-7.5 crore on day 1''.
Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar shared, ''The promotions of the film are quite good and awareness levels are also good. The good part is that Shahid is coming back. The songs and all are getting good responses and his pairing with Kriti Sanon is also looking fresh''.
''They are targeting youth and the metros and also mini metros. It's a Tier A film and also the additional advantage is it's Valentine's week, so traction will be there,'' he added.
Johar also said that the vibe of the film is positive and he see a good start at the box office. ''I will be happy if the film opens anywhere around Rs 6-8 crore mark. That would be a great start,'' he shared while predicting the Day 1 box office collection of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
He further said, ''You know box office is very dynamic and if the word of mouth is good then it can build up on Saturday or Sunday also''.
In the sci-fi romantic film, Kriti Sanon plays a robot called Sifra, while Shahid plays Aryan, a robotics engineer. The movie also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.