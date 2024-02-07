Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Fake Articles On Her: It Was Very Difficult For Me

Actress Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. She is sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor. In the film, Kriti is playing a robot named Sifra. This is the first time she is paying a robot in a film. Ahead of the release of the film, in an interview, she opened up about the fake articles on her that were circulated.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, Kriti said how artificial intelligence (AI) can harm a person's image. Sharing her own experience, Kriti said, “There were some fakest articles roaming out about me. Kisi app ne likhe the [They were written by an app] to promote themselves. It's been so hard for me because they morphed like Times of India. They morphed BBC and all. So I had my family members and all the people messaging me – ‘What is this?' And they have taken some pictures from different films, where I am crying. They made the eyes more red and all and it's like some scandalous thing has happened to me.”
The National award-winning actress continued, “Honestly, it was very difficult for me also, at my position, to get those articles off. Once it's out, it circulates to another level. You can't… Kaha-kaha se nikaloge. I feel like it's a scary place. I genuinely feel like social media is probably one of the worst things that's happened to our generation in general. The amount of stress, the amount of issues that it has created…The amount of information…Our brain is not used to having so much information fed to it all the time. People getting addicted to phones.”
Coming back to 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', the movie is creating all the right buzz. Shahid and Kriti's chemistry has been loved and fans have also showered loved on the trailer and the songs. It also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. The movie is all set to hit the screens on February 9.