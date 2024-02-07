Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Fake Articles On Her: It Was Very Difficult For Me

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Kriti said how artificial intelligence (AI) can harm a person's image. Sharing her own experience, Kriti said, “There were some fakest articles roaming out about me. Kisi app ne likhe the [They were written by an app] to promote themselves. It's been so hard for me because they morphed like Times of India. They morphed BBC and all. So I had my family members and all the people messaging me – ‘What is this?' And they have taken some pictures from different films, where I am crying. They made the eyes more red and all and it's like some scandalous thing has happened to me.”