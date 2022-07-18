Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Telugu Film Shootings May Stop From August 1

Telugu film producers are contemplating stalling the shooting of movies from August 1 in a bid to "restructure the industry" as production costs have mounted several fold while theatrical revenues slid to low levels.         

Representative Image
Representative Image -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 5:17 pm

Telugu film producers are contemplating to stall shooting of movies from August 1 in a bid to "restructure the industry" as production costs have mounted several fold while theatrical revenues slid to low levels.
        
Several producers held meetings in the last two days in Hyderabad and decided to resort to stern action to set things right for the the industry's survival.
        
A top producer told PTI here that the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has been notified of their decision to halt film shootings from August 1.
        
"Theatrical revenues, except for blockbuster movies like RRR, KGF-2 and one or two others, have fallen to an abysmal low of 20 per cent. This has hit the industry hard, which was already reeling under the COVID impact. Everyone is now worried about the sustainability of the industry in such a scenario," the producer noted.
        
The producers have come together to devise ways to restructure the entire industry to ensure its survival, he added.
        
The producers have taken a major decision not to release any new movie on OTT platforms for 10 weeks after the theatrical release.
        
"Now, even movies of big stars are making it to the OTT within three weeks. This is further contributing to the drop in theatrical revenues. Small (budget) films are unable to survive in such a market," another noted producer pointed out.
       
"We will have further talks in the next few days and arrive at a final decision on the way forward,” the producer said.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Film Industry Film Shooting Film Industry OTT Platforms Film Directors
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'