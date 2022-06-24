Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Telugu Film Industry Workers To Resume Work From June 24

The workers of the Telugu film industry are ready to start working after reaching a settlement that their demand for a wage hike will be looked into by the committee.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 10:01 am

The Telugu film industry workers on Thursday decided to resume work from June 24 following an agreement with producers that a coordination committee would look into their demand for a hike in wages.

The panel would be headed by top movie producer 'Dil' Raju.

The film workers have been protesting since Wednesday over their demand for better wages.

Leading producer C Kalyan said shootings would take place as usual from Friday.

The coordination committee would take up the issue tomorrow to decide on the quantum of the hike, he said.

A representative of the agitating employees said they are happy that the producers were ready to effect an enhancement in salaries. They are ready to get back to work from Friday, he added.

Film shootings here were disrupted on Wednesday as hundreds of cinema workers held a protest pressing for their demand.

The protesting workers, who included personnel from various film crafts, had said their wages are revised every three years and it was due in about one and half years mainly because of COVID-19.

[With Inputs from PTI]

