Television

Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me

Actress Shubhangi Atre has reflected on her acting journey, sharing how coming from a small town, everyone was sceptical about her dream, but her father trusted her and helped her pursue it.

Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shubhangi Atre has reflected on her acting journey, sharing how coming from a small town, everyone was sceptical about her dream, but her father trusted her and helped her pursue it.

Ahead of Father's Day, which will be celebrated on June 16, Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared: "There have been countless moments when my father made me feel special and solidified his place as my role model. Coming from a small town (Indore), everyone was sceptical when I shared my dream of becoming an actor. But my father trusted me and helped me pursue it."

The 'Havan' actress further said: "We were only sisters, and he brought us up, supported our dreams, and showed me the crucial role parents play in shaping their children's lives. I pass on the lessons he instilled in me to my daughter. One memorable moment was when I scored good grades in my board exams; another was when he saw me on screen for the first time." "His pride and support during those times were incredibly motivating. His ability to turn simple activities into meaningful learning experiences has always inspired me. His dedication to his work and unwavering commitment to our family have shown me the true meaning of responsibility and love. On this special day, I honour my father for being my guide, teacher, and unwavering support. He is not just my parent but my hero and role model," added Shubhangi. 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

