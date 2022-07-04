Taron Egerton Says He Is In Talks With Marvel Studios For Wolverine Role

Monday, Jul 04, 2022
"Rocketman" star Taron Egerton has revealed that he has met Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and other executives to discuss the possibility of starring in the role of Wolverine, a fan-favourite character previously essayed by Hugh Jackman.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 1:37 pm

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton said if given an opportunity he would be more than happy to pick up the baton from Jackman and play the character central to the "X-Men" and "Avengers" franchises.

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully, if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot," the actor said. 

Jackman played James "Logan" Howlett/ Wolverine in seven "X-Men" movies between 2000 and 2017. 

Egerton will next be seen in Apple TV+ drama "Black Bird".

[With Inputs From PTI]

