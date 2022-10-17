Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Tamil Web Series '5678' To Release On OTT On November 18

‘5678’
‘5678’ IANS

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 1:23 pm

A new Tamil web series titled '5678', based on the inspiring story of talented teenagers, is to release on OTT on November 18. 

The web series, which has been directed by Vijay, Prasanna J.K., and Mrudhula Sridharan, and produced by A.L. Alagappan Hitesh Thakkur, is to premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 on November 18.

The exciting, intriguing, and inspiring story highlights the journey of young and talented teenagers - Semba, Vikram, Dinesh and Swetha.

Coming from a humble background, these individuals love dancing but are not backed by any professional training.

Watching the kids from the gated community hone their skills, these young artistes decide to chase their dreams and fight against the odds. Their dreams are given wings when, Keshav, a new member from the gated community joins them.

ZEE5 India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra said: "We are proud to collaborate with talented storytellers from Tamil Nadu to narrate interesting and impactful stories. On ZEE5, we have received a positive response for shows like 'Vilangu', 'Fingertip 2', 'Anantham' and are looking forward to a successful launch of '5678' too. The series is a powerful narrative of determination and passion of winning against odds. With a talented and enthusiastic set of creators and actors, we are sure it will connect with the audience."

Director Vijay said: "It was a pleasure working on '5678' with young and talented actors. These free-spirited teenagers brought in a lot of inspiration and worked really hard while filming the series. And now that the show is releasing on ZEE5, we are excited that this fun and light-hearted show reaches and hopefully connects with audiences in over 190 countries across the globe."

Tags

Art & Entertainment 5678 Tamil Web Series Upcoming Series Zee5 OTT Director Vijay Tamil Industry Chennai
