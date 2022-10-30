Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tamil Star Vishal Undertakes Spiritual Trip To Varanasi With Family

Actor Vishal is currently on a spiritual trip to the holy city of Varanasi with his family and friends.

Actor Vishal
Actor Vishal Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 2:30 pm

Actor Vishal, who has a number of big films waiting to hit screens, is currently on a spiritual trip to the holy city of Varanasi with his family and friends. 

Taking to Twitter, Vishal posted a video clip that showed him drinking tea on the streets of Kashi at 5 in the morning. 

The video clip also showed the actor and his family members making their way around the streets of Varanasi to the temple for darshan at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The clip shows police personnel escorting the actor and his family. Actor Nanda, who is a close friend of Vishal and also one of the producers of his upcoming films, has accompanied the actor on the trip.  

Vishal has several films awaiting release including the highly anticipated 'Laththi', in which he plays a police constable, and director Adhik Ravichandran's big budget project, 'Mark Antony'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vishal Actor Vishal Tamil Star Vishal Vishal Family Trip Mark Antony Tamil Film Industry Chennai Varanasi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes