Tamil actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Tamil actor, Daniel Balaji breathed his last on Friday (March 29) due to heart attack As per reports, he passed away at a private hospital in Kottivakam. He was 48.
Reports state that Daniel was immediately rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. But despite getting treatment, he failed to survive.
Daniel Balaji's mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for the last rites. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves to his fans and the entire Tamil film industry. Social media is flooded with condolence messages for the actor.
Director Mohan Raja took to X platform to pay tribute to Balaji. He wrote, ''Such a Sad news He Was an inspiration for me to join film institute A very good friend Miss working with him May his soul rest in peace''.
Daniel Balaji started his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's 'Marudhunayagam' which is still an unfinished dream project of the latter. He mostly played villain in films. His performance as the antagonist Amudhan in Kamal Haasan's 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' is still etched in the memories of the audiences.
He made his acting debut in 2002 in the Tamil film, 'April Madhathil'. But it was Suriya and Jyotika's 'Kaakha Kaakha', that earned him fame. He also played the villain in Vetri Maaran's 'Polladhavan'. Balaji's other films include Ajith's 'Yennai Arindhaal', Dhanush's 'Vada Chennai', Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bairavaa', Simbu's 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada', and Vijay's 'Bigil'. His last movie was 'Ariyavan'.
Daniel also worked in television. He was seen in a popular role in Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Chithhi'. He played the character Daniel, post which he was given the screen name, Daniel Balaji.
Daniel Balaji also did Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada movies, apart from doing Tamil films.
Reportedly, Daniel had pledged his eyes for donation after his death. The doctors have fulfilled his wish.