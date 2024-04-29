Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony organized in Udaipur last month. The popular Bollywood celebrity kept her marriage under wraps. She did not post videos or photos from her wedding, but some videos made their way to social media and went viral. One of the viral videos from the wedding shows the actor donning a salwar kameez rather than a lehenga. In a recent interview, the actor addressed why she chose a salwar kameez for her wedding.
In a conversation with HT City, Taapsee Pannu revealed why she chose to wear a salwar kameez at her wedding. She mentioned that she grew up seeing Sikh weddings where people wear salwar kameez. She mentioned how she could not picture herself in a pastel-coloured lehenga, one of the top picks for celebrity brides. She said, “I've grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That's the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn't feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel-hued lehengas.”
The actor also mentioned that she did not wear lehengas at any of her wedding festivities because she wanted to ‘dance a lot.’ She also revealed that she got her friend from college to design all her outfits. She continued, “Also because when you have some big name on board, then the chances of the news getting leaked out are very high, and I wanted to keep it very private. So, my college friend, Mani Bhatia designed all my outfits, and that's how I wanted. I didn't have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot on all functions.”
The actor had been dating Boe for over a decade.