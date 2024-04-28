Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Calls Herself A 'Work In Progress’ As She Turns Into Butterfly Doing Aerial Yoga

Taapsee Pannu showcased her mastery of various aerial yoga poses on silk fabrics, effortlessly creating shapes with absolute ease.

Taapsee Pannu Photo: Instagram
Actress Taapsee Pannu showcased her mastery of various aerial yoga poses on silk fabrics, effortlessly creating shapes with absolute ease.

On Sunday morning, Taapsee took to Instagram to share a video of herself practicing aerial yoga.

The actress is dressed in blue athleisure attire, perfectly complementing the shades of the silk fabric she was performing on.

Taapsee Pannu Photo: Instagram
Taapsee captioned it: "WIP," an acronym for “Work in Progress.”

The video features “Symphonia” by Mozart playing in the background.

Aerial yoga seamlessly blends traditional asanas and yoga philosophies with the art of aerial acrobatics, utilising silk fabrics or ropes suspended above to assist practitioners in creating various shapes.

The actress, who got married to her longtime beau Mathias Boe in March, is set to appear in the upcoming sequel 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba', the second instalment of 'Haseen Dilruba'.

The film also features Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Kimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles.

