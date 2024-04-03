Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Makes A Filmy Entry For Mathias Boe At Their Secret Udaipur Wedding - Watch Viral Video Inside

A video from Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding has gone viral on social media. Take a look at it here.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taapsee Pannu has been in a relationship with Mathias Boe for a long time. Earlier this year in March, the couple sparked marriage rumours. It was reported that they tied the knot in an intimate and secret wedding in Udaipur. While the couple has not officially confirmed the news of their wedding, a video from this ceremony has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows Taapsee Pannu in a red bridal attire. The actor is seen wearing a heavily embroidered anarkali set. The red attire had intricate gold embroidery. She tied her natural curls in a bun and wore her kaleeras on both of her hands. On the other hand, Boe was seen in a light-coloured sherwani set.

Take a look at the viral video here.

Taapse Pannu Wedding Video
byu/PinPitiful inBollyBlindsNGossip

Pannu is seen making a filmy entry with her friends and close ones. She makes her way to the stage where Boe is waiting for her. She is seen dancing with Boe on stage. Towards the end of the video, Boe can be seen riding a bicycle. The video was posted on Reddit. It has fetched several upvotes and fans have spammed the comment section. One fan said, “Chalo at least a new look. And in red.” A second fan commented, “Happy for both of them. It's rare that a relationship lasts this long.” A third fan wrote, “When was this? Seeing a red bridal outfit after ages... such a cute look on her. They've been together for a decade I think.”

In an earlier interview, Pannu spoke highly of Mathias Boe. She said, “I had to kiss many frogs before I reached the prince. But eventually when I grew up and when I started working, it’s been the same man and that’s because he’s a man, he’s not a boy. And that is a huge difference.”

The couple met in 2013.

