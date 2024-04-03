Pannu is seen making a filmy entry with her friends and close ones. She makes her way to the stage where Boe is waiting for her. She is seen dancing with Boe on stage. Towards the end of the video, Boe can be seen riding a bicycle. The video was posted on Reddit. It has fetched several upvotes and fans have spammed the comment section. One fan said, “Chalo at least a new look. And in red.” A second fan commented, “Happy for both of them. It's rare that a relationship lasts this long.” A third fan wrote, “When was this? Seeing a red bridal outfit after ages... such a cute look on her. They've been together for a decade I think.”