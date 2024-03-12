Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Says 'I Had To Kiss Many Frogs' Before Finding Her Prince Mathias Boe

Recently, there were reports that Taapsee Pannu is getting married to her long-time beau Mathias Boe in Udaipur this month.

March 12, 2024
Taapsee Pannu on her relationship with Mathias Boe
Actress Taapsee Pannu has been in a relationship with badminton player Mathias Boe for more than a decade now. She has always been vocal about her relationship with Mathias. Recently, there were reports that Taapsee is getting married to her beau in Udaipur this month. In an interview, the actress said that she will herself announce it when the time is right.

In an interview with Zoom, Taapsee revealed why she has been with Mathias for so many years. She said, “I had to kiss many frogs before I reached the prince. But eventually when I grew up and when I started working, it’s been the same man and that’s because he’s a man, he’s not a boy. And that is a huge difference.”

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe
The 'Dunki' actress further said, “And I knew that when I was single before that, I was sure that only a man would have the sense of security to be with me. And I don’t even want to short sell myself because it’s too much of an emotional investment. And it will not just affect me, it will affect my family, it’ll affect everyone, it’ll affect my day-to-day job. I don’t want to do that with myself and my work and my mental status. I know I want to be with a man and not a boy.”

Taapsee Pannu Finally Reacts To Report Of Her Wedding With Boyfriend Mathias Boe

On her wedding rumours, Pannu said, “This forceful prodding in someone’s life when you know very well that if I have to announce it, I’ll do it. If you let it be, if I find the right moment for it, I’ll myself talk about it.”

“It’s not like I’m doing something that is illegal. And I’m a single person, so obviously, you didn’t expect me to get married or what? I have been very honest about my relationship. It’s not like I’ve hidden it. So whenever it happens, you’ll get to know,'' she added.

Work-wise, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' with Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar. She also has 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' with Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill.

