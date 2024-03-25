Has Taapsee Pannu Tied The Knot With Long-Time Beau Mathias Boe In Udaipur? Here's What We Know

A few weeks ago, it was reported that actress Taapsee Pannu would be tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe on March 23 in Udaipur. And now, it seems to be true.
New reports have surfaced that the couple threw a wedding bash for their close friends and family. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, writer Kanika Dhillon, Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati, comedian Abhilash Thapiyal were among the invitees.
A source exclusively informed News18, “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”
As per various reports, the newly married couple is set to host a celebration in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues shortly. An announcement regarding the date is anticipated soon.
Sharing a glimpse of the wedding, Gulati wrote, “Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are! (sic).” The photo included Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu and her cousin Evania Pannu. Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty were also present.
Not only that, Dhillon, who has collaborated with the actress on multiple films, graced the wedding with her husband Himanshu Sharma. A couple of days ago, she took to her social media handle to share a few photos of herself in fancy outfits. Many have joined the dots and are claiming that it is from the wedding held in Udaipur, because she captioned the photos, “#MereYaarKiShaadi (sic).”
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been in a relationship for more than ten years now, having met back in 2013. While they have maintained privacy regarding their relationship in public, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions.
An official confirmation from the two is highly-awaited, along with their heart-warming official wedding photographs.