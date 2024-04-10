Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Wedding With Mathias Boe For First Time: I Just Didn’t Want To Make It A Public Affair

Taapsee Pannu recently got married to her long-time partner, Mathias Boe, in Udaipur.

Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and her athlete husband Mathias Boe got married in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on March 23. The wedding of the couple, who has been together for 13 years, was attended only by close friends and family. While several videos and pictures from the celebrations have surfaced on social media, the actress did not share any post about the wedding on social media. 

Now Taapsee has finally broken silence on why she decided to keep her wedding private and told Hindustan Times, “I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That’s why I’ve kept it to myself.” 

The ‘Dunki’ actress further mentioned how she does now want to invite unwarranted scrutiny and judgements, and her wedding was not a secret affair. She said, “The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That’s why I have no plans for a release of any kind, and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now.” The 36-year-old added, “I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed.” 

Taapsee further shared that her wedding was planned by sister Shagun Pannu, and together, the sisters own a wedding planning business as well. Taapsee’s wedding was a blend of Sikh and Christian rituals, showcasing the couple’s diverse backgrounds. From Bollywood, Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati was present along with writer Kanika Dhillon and director Anurag Kashyap.

In the videos that made it to social media, Taapsee was seen in a red bridal suit, walking down the aisle, while dancing on “Kothe Te Aa Mahiya.” In another video, she was seen dancing with Mathias, who is a former Danish badminton player, on Bruno Mars’s “Just The Way You Are.” 

