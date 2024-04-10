The ‘Dunki’ actress further mentioned how she does now want to invite unwarranted scrutiny and judgements, and her wedding was not a secret affair. She said, “The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived. That’s why I have no plans for a release of any kind, and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now.” The 36-year-old added, “I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed.”