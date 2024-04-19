Taapsee Pannu Praises Ajay Devgn's ‘Maidaan’: Let's Not Say Our Big Films Lack Soul And Heart

Ajay Devgn’s latest release, ‘Maidaan’, has not been able to rake in moolah at the box office, but it has managed to earn all the love from fans and admiration within the Bollywood industry. Despite the lukewarm reception at the ticket counters, the film has been critically acclaimed. Now the sports drama has garnered support from actress Taapsee Pannu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared her thoughts alongside a snapshot from the theatre. She captioned it as, “Maidaan. Then let’s not say our big films lack soul and heart.”