Taapsee Pannu Praises Ajay Devgn's ‘Maidaan’: Let's Not Say Our Big Films Lack Soul And Heart

Ajay Devgn’s latest release, ‘Maidaan’, has not been able to rake in moolah at the box office, but it has managed to earn all the love from fans and admiration within the Bollywood industry. Despite the lukewarm reception at the ticket counters, the film has been critically acclaimed. Now the sports drama has garnered support from actress Taapsee Pannu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared her thoughts alongside a snapshot from the theatre. She captioned it as, “Maidaan. Then let’s not say our big films lack soul and heart.”
Taapsee also gave a shoutout to her friend Abhilash Thapliyal, who features in a key role in ‘Maidaan’. “Abhilash Thapliyal, cheers to adding one feather at a time to the filmography hat,” she captioned it as.
Before Taapsee, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly praised the film, and even shared their opinions on social media. Shahid had shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well-made and well-performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team.”
Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963. Ajay was seen in the lead role of Rahim, while Gajraj Rao plays a discerning journalist and Priya Mani is seen as the supportive wife of Ajay’s character.
The film, which released on April 10, has collected a total box office collection of over Rs 25 crore, after reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.
On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will grace the screen with director Raj Kumar Gupta’s highly anticipated ‘Raid 2’, which features Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. He will also star in Neeraj Pandey’s romance drama ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, apart from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.
Meanwhile, Taapsee will feature next in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming comedy film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.