Swatantra Veer Savarkar: A Disservice to History, Cinema And Even Its Protagonist

This desperation sometimes undercuts its own heft. Instead of sticking to facts that complicate Indian history—that, yes, Bhagat Singh’s writings did show that he admired a part of Savarkar—the movie makes them meet (of which there’s no proof). When it’s not doing any political grandstanding, its writing dips into juvenility. Savarkar, for example, tells his fellow revolutionaries in India House that the British government may be spying on them. After opening the blinds, they indeed see two spies right in front of the building. (Yeah, that simple!) In another scene, Savarkar and his friends find out about a fellow revolutionary colluding with a British officer. How? He holds a pound bill, which he just received from the officer, up in the air (!).