Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List

Swara Bhasker, an Indian actress who is majorly seen in Hindi movies, celebrates her 36th birthday today. She is well-known for her supporting roles in many films. Debuting in the year 2009, she has acted in many films and also earned a Filmfare nomination. She is also well known for her amazing performance in many independent films.
Today on her birthday, let us have a look at 5 famous films of Swara Bhasker that should be on your wishlist:
1. ‘Raanjhanaa’:
Released in the year 2013, this film is more special to Swara Bhasker. She played the role of Bindiya who was a childhood friend of the male protagonist in the film. Her performance in the film was so appreciable as she has already said that she discovered her faith in playing the role of Bindiya.
It was said that Swara got this role in the film since it was rejected by others. But fortunately this movie turned out to have one of her best performances. Her amazing dialogue delivery is so compelling to watch and she just nails the role of Bindiya with ease.
2. ‘Veere Di Wedding’:
This movie was released in the year 2018 and portrays Swara in a different and unique style. Swara played the role of Sakshi Soni in the film where she took her girl gang to Thailand to rediscover themselves.
As Swara tries different genres, this movie is one of her best tries in her career. This women-centric film received many positive reviews and was a decent hit at the box-office. Swara’s performance is notable where her character turns out to be the one who laughs and loves to have fun.
3. ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’:
Released in the year 2017, this movie turned out to be one of the best films to have come out in the past decade. This movie stands out in Swara’s career as one of her best works. Swara plays the lead role named ‘Anarkali’ who was from a small-town and has a wish to go to the next step in her life through her dancing talent.
This movie portrays the challenges faced by many women who come to the city with big dreams in their eyes from rural areas. Swara’s performance in the film is applaudable where she expresses every emotion so realistically.
4. ‘Tanu Weds Manu’:
This rom-com which was released in the year 2011, received very good reviews from the critics. Swara Bhasker plays the role of ‘Payal’ in the film where she got noticed for her amazing performance. The role of Payal was different from typical heroine’s friend characters.
Swara’s performance was so real in the film and her wonderful dialogue delivery was a big plus. She nailed the character of a very good friend of the heroine. She played the role as the most loyal friend a girl can have and that stuck with audiences. So much so, in the sequel which released in 2015, her performance was appreciated even more.
5. ‘Nil Batey Sannata’:
This film released in the year 2015 has one of the best portrayals of Swara Bhasker. Here she plays the role of Chanda Sahay. The role turns out to be so organic that it manages to create empathy for the viewers.
Swara’s character of a busy hardworking woman who does many petty jobs to make money for her daughter’s education melts our hearts. The daring choice of doing a mother's role at such a young age by Swara was so appreciated by everyone.
Here’s to wishing our dear Swara Bhasker a very Happy Birthday!
Let us know which of these films is your favourite and which would get into your watchlist.