Suriya and Kamal Haasan are two of Kollywood's most popular actors. Now, there are rumours that the two may appear together in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Vikram’. Suriya will appear in a cameo role in Haasan's next film ‘Vikram’, according to a report by India Today.

Vikram and Haasan's forthcoming film is due to hit theatres on June 3. The film will be released in many languages, and the advertising campaign is now underway.

Suriya is said to be in this multi-starrer film as well. The report was corroborated by individuals close to the Vikram team when IndiaToday.in contacted them. "Suriya makes a brief appearance in Vikram. He just shot his parts in Chennai", the source explained. Suriya is said to emerge at the climax.

Suriya cuddling Haasan on the set of Vikram has gone popular on social media. According to reports, the ‘Jai Bhim’ actor will attend the audio launch of ‘Vikram’ on May 15 in Chennai.

‘Vikram’ is one of 2022's most anticipated films. The action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. Raaj Kamal Films International is in charge of the production. Actors Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Shivani Narayan, and others will play important parts in the film. ‘Vikram’'s soundtrack was created by Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander.