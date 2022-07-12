Suriya's Film With Director Bala Titled 'Vanangaan'

Director Bala's eagerly-awaited film with actor Suriya has been titled 'Vanangaan', its makers have announced.



Taking to Twitter to make the announcement on director Bala's birthday, actor Suriya, whose 2D Entertainment is producing the film, said, "Very happy to have been able to associate with you again anna. Birthday wishes to you anna" and shared a poster of the film which disclosed the title as 'Vanangaan'.



Until now, the film had been referred to as #Suriya 41. The film has raised a lot of expectations as Suriya and director Bala are working together after a gap of almost 18 years.



One of Tollywood's top heroines, Krithi Shetty, is playing the female lead opposite Suriya in this film. She plays Suriya's romantic interest for the first time. Actress Mamitha will make her debut as the second female lead.



The film, which is being made on a big budget, has cinematography by Balasubramaniam and music by G V Prakash.



Art direction is by Maya Pandi and editing is by Sathish Surya. The first schedule of the film, which lasted 34 days, was completed successfully in Kanniyakumari, and the second schedule of 15 days was shot in Goa.



Sources close to the unit say the film's plot will be completely different from the plots of films like Suriya's 'Nandha' and 'Pithamagan' and that Suriya's character in this film will be one that hasn't been witnessed in Tamil cinema before.

