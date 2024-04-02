Art & Entertainment

Surbhi Chandna Gives 'Shaadi Wala' Pose As She Promotes Wedding Song With Hubby Karan Sharma

Actress Surbhi Chandna was spotted in Mumbai, along with her husband Karan Sharma, as the newly-wed couple were promoting their wedding song 'Kahani Suno'.

Actress Surbhi Chandna was spotted in Mumbai, along with her husband Karan Sharma, as the newly-wed couple were promoting their wedding song 'Kahani Suno'.

On Saturday, Surbhi launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song 'Kahani Suno'.

The dreamy varmala video of Surbhi and Karan went viral on the internet, which featured the 'Naagin 5' actress walking down the aisle, while the track 'Kahani Suno' by Kaifi Khalil plays in the backdrop.

The diva has sung the rendition of the song, alongside Naman Pareek. The music composer is Yash Tiwari.

The visuals show Surbhi wearing a raspberry-coloured pantsuit and paired it with a white crop top. She flaunted her pink chooda and minimal makeup.

Karan on the other hand looked dapper in a half-sleeved black shirt and distressed denims.

The paparazzi can be heard asking them to give a "Titanic" pose.

Surbhi replies, saying: "Meri nayi nayi shaadi hui hai. Mai jaldi ghar jaun, ye acha nahi lagega aapko? Kal mera ek mahina poora ho jaega," (I am newly married, and want to go home early. Tomorrow we are completing one month of marital bliss).

Paps then asked the lovebirds to give "shaadi wala pose". To which the 'Ishqbaaaz' actress replied: "shaadi waala pose konsa hota hai? batana jara."

She then gives a fake laugh and flaunts her wedding ring. She posed with Karan, saying, "nayi dulhan... hahaha."

The song is released on Feel Good Originals YouTube channel.

The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

