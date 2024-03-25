Art & Entertainment

Suparn Verma Of 'The Family Man' To Celebrate Holi With Son On Video Call

Filmmaker-writer Suparn Verma, who is known for ‘The Family Man’, ‘Rana Naidu’ and has penned the recently released streaming show ‘Lootere’, has shared his plans for the Holi.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS and said that this year he will celebrate Holi on a video call with his son. The reason behind the same is that his family is away on a vacation.

Suparn told IANS: “I will play Holi on video call with my son as the family is on a holiday for his spring break, while I’m shooting for ‘Rana Naidu 2’.”

The filmmaker also spoke about his childhood memories of Holi and recollected engaging in ‘Holi Wars’.

“My childhood memories revolve around ‘Holi wars’ with neighbouring colonies as we formed gangs, armed with pichkaris and buckets loaded with water balloons, a ritual that started 3-4 days before the actual festival,” he said.

Suparn further mentioned, “The finale being a colour soaked day, a painful process of colour removal bath and a long afternoon nap followed by gujiyas in the evening.”

