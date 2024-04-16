Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty's Defence Against The Scorching Sun: 'Food, Water, Denim'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, is making the mercury soar amid the scorching heat.

Instagram
Suniel Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an array of pictures.

The first picture is a close-up of him against the backdrop of a baby light in the depth. The second shows him leaning against a column as he looks into the camera.

He wrote in the caption, “Food, water, denim…essentials of life”.

The actor sports a casual look in the pictures as he sports a denim shirt paired with jeans. He rounded up his look with a checkered blazer. The actor kept his hair long in the front with faded sides.

On the work front, the actor can be seen as a judge along with Madhuri Dixit in the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane 4’.

