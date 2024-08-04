Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who delivered several chartbusters, recently appeared on the podcast of Raj Shamani, where she made some shocking revelations about the music industry. Sunidhi opened up about the presence of music mafia, not getting money for singing in several movies and one thing she would like to change in the music industry.
On the presence of music mafia in the industry, Sunidhi said that there is lobbying everywhere. She also revealed that several times a singer is not paid after they record a song. She shared, “When you reach a stature they have to pay you, because you can say that I will sing when you pay me. But when you yourself want to sing first and not worry about money then it is a choice and you cannot blame about not getting paid."
She also claimed that she hasn't got money for singing in many movies even today. ''When I don't get it doesn't mean they don't give me. They ask and I choose not to take. Because I feel I don't want to take this amount for this song. When I realize I want to help without making them realize… then I would say my price, I would sing it and say I don't want it because you don't want to hurt anybody's ego,'' said Sunidhi.
On the same podcast, Sunidhi also shared her experiences as a judge on reality shows. She revealed that earlier reality shows were authentic, but not anymore. The 'Kamli' singer also added that for the first two years of 'Indian Idol', "there was no emotional drama, just fun, and the performance you heard was the same as what was broadcast on TV''. Sunidhi even said that now everything on television is edited and manipulated.