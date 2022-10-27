Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Sudheer Babu's 18th To Be Period Action Film With Divine Elements

Thursday saw the official announcement of Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu's 18th film.

Sudheer Babu
Sudheer Babu Filmfare

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 2:24 pm

Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu has been attempting films of different genres and has been undergoing physical transformations, as per the requirement of the characters he portrays. Thursday saw the official announcement of Sudheer Babu's 18th film.

He will be teaming up with director Gnanasagar Dwaraka who had debuted with 'Sehari'. Sumanth G. Naidu will produce the movie under SSC (Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas) banner.

The announcement poster shows an inland letter card from Arun Gowli of South Bombay to Subramanyam of Kuppam in the Chittoor district. The message reads: "Critical: your arrival is needed." A temple and a village scene are visible in the poster that also has a gun, bullets, an old rupee note, a landline phone, and a cigar. Mass Sambhavam on October 31," announced the makers hinting at an update coming on the day.

This is a period action drama with a divine element and the story is set in 1989 in Kuppam. It's a proper nativity film that will present Sudheer Babu in a never-seen-before mass avatar. The actor who is Superstar Mahesh Babu's brother in law, will be undergoing a makeover for this movie.

The makers will announce other details of the movie soon.

Art & Entertainment Sudheer Babu Sudheer Babu Upcoming Film Gnanasagar Dwaraka Tollywood Actor Hyderabad
