SS Rajamouli Says He Concerned About Ukrainian Crew Of 'RRR'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘RRR’, has spoken out about his experience shooting a portion of the film in Ukraine. When asked about his feelings about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, he expressed concern for those who worked with him. He went on to say that he has been trying to get information about all of those people's well-being.

Last year, the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ featuring actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR, was shot in Ukraine.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rajamouli during a press interaction on Tuesday (March 15) expressed his shock at learning about the suffering the country has endured as a result of the war.

The filmmaker recalled shooting in the beautiful country and said, “We had gone there to shoot some crucial scenes. When we were shooting, I had no idea about the issues that have now escalated into a war. It was only after I returned and looking at things now, did I understand the seriousness of the issue.”

Rajamouli said he made inquiries about the Ukrainian crew who worked on the film when asked if he's in touch with them.

He added, “I did enquire about the well-being of the people who had worked with us while we shot in Ukraine. Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with. We’re hopeful of making contact soon.”

Ram Charan said he deposited money with a man who provided security for them in Ukraine during the conversation, and that the man’s 85-year-old father is fighting in the war.

‘RRR’, directed by Rajamouli and starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, was set to be released worldwide on January 7. Due to an unexpected spike in Covid-19-related cases across the country, the release was postponed. On March 25, the film will be released in theatres all over the world.

The film will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It will be a fictional story set in the pre-independence era of the 1920s.

Actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran also play important roles in the film. 'RRR' has also been dubbed in Hindi language.