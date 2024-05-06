Viral Video: Chiyaan Vikram Mobbed By Fans As He Attends Pooja Ceremony Of Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison' In Tirunelveli

Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram's film 'Bison Kaalamaadan' shoot has begun today with a pooja ceremony. The filming commenced in Tirunelveli on May 6. The pooja ceremony was attended by Chiyaan who was in the look of his upcoming film, 'Veera Dheera Sooran'. Fans of the actor gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the 'Ponniyin Selvan' star. As he was heading towards his car, Vikram was mobbed by fans. A video from the event has gone viral on social media.
Chiyaan, who was one of the esteemed guests at the pooja ceremony, arrived to wish good luck to his son. At the event, his son Dhruv, Mari and the rest of the team were also present. The 58-year-old actor was in a black t-shirt and blue denims. He also wore a pair of cool sunglasses and sported a beard which is for his upcoming film, 'Veera Dheera Sooran'. Vikram also gave the first clap of 'Bison Kaalamaadan'.
Vikram was gheraoed by fans who shouted in excitement to see their favourite actor. They were trying to click selfies with him. Unlike other actors, he didn't lose his temper and was all smiles as he waved at them.
'Bison Kaalamaadan' was announced today. It is directed by Mari Selvaraj and jointly produced by Applause Entertainment and director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions. The film marks Mari Selvaraj and Pa Ranjith's reunion after their blockbuster 'Pariyerum Perumal'.
Apart from Dhruv Vikram, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan among others in supporting roles.
The first poster of the film, featuring a bison in the backdrop with Dhruv was unveiled today on social media. The Tamil movie is said to be a tale of grit, glory, and finding a path to peace, narrating the story of a warrior.
The release date of ‘Bison Kaalamaadan' is yet to be announced.