Viral Video: Chiyaan Vikram Mobbed By Fans As He Attends Pooja Ceremony Of Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison' In Tirunelveli

Chiyaan, who was one of the esteemed guests at the pooja ceremony, arrived to wish good luck to his son. At the event, his son Dhruv, Mari and the rest of the team were also present. The 58-year-old actor was in a black t-shirt and blue denims. He also wore a pair of cool sunglasses and sported a beard which is for his upcoming film, 'Veera Dheera Sooran'. Vikram also gave the first clap of 'Bison Kaalamaadan'.