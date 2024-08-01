Allu Arjun shared the screen with Kamal Haasan in ‘Swathi Muthyam’ which was released in 1986. He played the role of Haasan’s grandson in the movie. This movie is the second film where the actor worked as a child artist. Interestingly enough, this was the first and only time he shared the screen with the iconic actor. This brief role is a fascinating piece of trivia for fans and film enthusiasts, highlighting the early beginnings of a star who would later rise as one of the biggest pan-India sensations.