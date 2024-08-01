South Cinema

Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist

Allu Arjun shared the screen with Kamal Haasan in 1986 as a child artist. That was the first and the only time they worked together in a film.

Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan
Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan Photo: IMDb
info_icon

With hit movies after hit movies under his name, Allu Arjun is one of the biggest Telugu superstars in the industry. The actor has worked with some of the best-known directors to deliver some of the most loved movies. Throughout his career, he has teamed up with some of the most talented stars across the film industry. But did you know? Allu Arjun shared the screen with Kamal Haasan when he was a child artist.

Yes, you read that right.

Allu Arjun shared the screen with Kamal Haasan in ‘Swathi Muthyam’ which was released in 1986. He played the role of Haasan’s grandson in the movie. This movie is the second film where the actor worked as a child artist. Interestingly enough, this was the first and only time he shared the screen with the iconic actor. This brief role is a fascinating piece of trivia for fans and film enthusiasts, highlighting the early beginnings of a star who would later rise as one of the biggest pan-India sensations.

‘Swathi Muthyam’ won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, three Nandi Awards, and the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu. In 1986, it was chosen as India’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, though it was not nominated. Notably, it remains the only Telugu film to have been selected as India’s submission to the Academy Awards.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. Directed by Sukumaran, the actor will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna in this thriller. It is all set to release in theatres on December 6.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Chelsea 3-0 Club America: Enzo Maresca Earns First Blues Win In Georgia
  2. Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat
  3. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  4. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  5. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
Tennis News
  1. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  5. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  2. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  3. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  5. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  2. Delhi Court Dismisses Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Cheating, Forgery Case
  3. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  4. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  5. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  2. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  3. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  4. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  5. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
World News
  1. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  2. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300