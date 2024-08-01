With hit movies after hit movies under his name, Allu Arjun is one of the biggest Telugu superstars in the industry. The actor has worked with some of the best-known directors to deliver some of the most loved movies. Throughout his career, he has teamed up with some of the most talented stars across the film industry. But did you know? Allu Arjun shared the screen with Kamal Haasan when he was a child artist.
Yes, you read that right.
Allu Arjun shared the screen with Kamal Haasan in ‘Swathi Muthyam’ which was released in 1986. He played the role of Haasan’s grandson in the movie. This movie is the second film where the actor worked as a child artist. Interestingly enough, this was the first and only time he shared the screen with the iconic actor. This brief role is a fascinating piece of trivia for fans and film enthusiasts, highlighting the early beginnings of a star who would later rise as one of the biggest pan-India sensations.
‘Swathi Muthyam’ won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, three Nandi Awards, and the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu. In 1986, it was chosen as India’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, though it was not nominated. Notably, it remains the only Telugu film to have been selected as India’s submission to the Academy Awards.
On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. Directed by Sukumaran, the actor will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna in this thriller. It is all set to release in theatres on December 6.