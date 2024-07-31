'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is one of the most awaited movies of this year. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has been creating a lot of buzz. Now, a leaked video of the climax fight scene of 'Pushpa 2' has gone viral on social media, which has created excitement among fans as well as they are not happy. The leaked video features cast and crew filming the climax fight scene. It has created a huge uproar among a section of fans and they have demanded to remove it.
In the video shared on X, there is a man covered in blood, and he is suspended from a harness and some are helping with the setup. Neither Allu Arjun nor Rashmika Mandanna was seen in the clip.
Watch the viral leaked video here.
This is not the first time 'Pushpa 2's leaked video from the set has surfaced on social media. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna's pics and videos from the set, in a red saree with sindoor on her forehead, went viral. Fans speculated that it was Srivalli's look post-marriage with Pushparaj.
'Pushpa 2' is the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' that released in December 2021. The first instalment broke several records at the box office and grossed over Rs 360–373 crore at the worldwide box office.
Directed by Sukumar, the second part which was supposed to release on August 15, has been pushed to December 6. Later, there were reports that the movie might be delayed further due to tension between Allu Arjun and Sukumar.
As per a report in Gulte, Allu Arjun was frustrated with the constant shoot disruptions and the unscheduled breaks and it was also speculated that the director took a break to recollect his thoughts and refocus on this big-budget movie. However, there is no official announcement regarding the new release date.
'Pushpa 2' has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. It is reportedly shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore.