'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is one of the most awaited movies of this year. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has been creating a lot of buzz. Now, a leaked video of the climax fight scene of 'Pushpa 2' has gone viral on social media, which has created excitement among fans as well as they are not happy. The leaked video features cast and crew filming the climax fight scene. It has created a huge uproar among a section of fans and they have demanded to remove it.