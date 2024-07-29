‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set in a dystopian era. The movie follows Kalki, a modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu. It revolves around how Kalki protects the world from Kaali using futuristic arms, ammunition, and technology. Upon its release, the movie became the talk of the town not just because of its plot and the performance of its cast, but because of the cameos by some of the biggest faces in the industry such as SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma to name a few.