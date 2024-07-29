Even after almost a month since its release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is still the talk of the town. This Nag Ashwin directorial stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. As the director is basking under the success of the film, he took to his social media to share a BTS picture of Haasan with prosthetics on his face as he got ready to play Supreme Yaksin.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nag Ashwin shared a picture of Kamal Haasan from behind the scenes of ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The picture shows the actor with prosthetics on his face and neck as he gets ready to play Yaksin. The actor looks almost unrecognizable in the picture. Sharing the picture, Ashwin wrote, “Happy Sunday from the Supreme... @ikamalhaasan @vyjayanthimovies.”
Take a look at the picture shared by Nag Ashwin here.
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set in a dystopian era. The movie follows Kalki, a modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu. It revolves around how Kalki protects the world from Kaali using futuristic arms, ammunition, and technology. Upon its release, the movie became the talk of the town not just because of its plot and the performance of its cast, but because of the cameos by some of the biggest faces in the industry such as SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma to name a few.
Shot on a budget of Rs 600 crore, the movie has made over Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office. Released on June 27, the film is still seeing audiences line up at the theatres to watch the movie on the big screen.