The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama film 'Vishesham' was released here on Saturday.

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama film 'Vishesham’ was released here on Saturday.

Vishesham Movie Cover
Vishesham Movie Cover Photo: Instagram
The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama film 'Vishesham’ was released here on Saturday.

Directed by Sooraj Tom and Produced by Ani Sooraj for Step2Films, the teaser introduces Anand Madhusoodanan as the male lead while Chinnu Chandni stars as the female lead.

Anand wears multiple hats in the film, being the writer, composer, and lyricist.

The film challenges traditional stereotypes associated with the male hero archetype.

The hero was revealed as a surprise, as Anand's name wasn't given anywhere before.

'Vishesham' is the debut production of Step2Films, spearheaded by director Sooraj Tom

Albert Paul and Kurian C Mathew are the executive producers of ‘Vishesham’.

The cast includes Baiju Johnson, Althaf Salim, Johnny Antony, and Maala Parvathy among others.

Cinematography is by Sagar Ayyappan while the editing has been done by Malavika.

