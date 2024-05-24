After a phenomenal response received by ‘Manjummel Boys’, the film found itself in a soup recently. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the makers of the film for using his song – ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ without his permission. In a latest development, the makers of the film have responded to the composers.
Producer Shawn Antony broke his silence and addressed the copyright violation notice sent by Ilaiyaraaja. In a conversation with The News Minute, Anthony said that he had secured permission to use the song in the film. He mentioned that he secured permission from two labels to use the song from the Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Gunaa.’
Antony said, “One of the companies holds the rights for the Telugu version, and the other for the remaining languages. We got rights from Pyramid and Sreedevi Sounds, the music companies which own the song.” Furthermore, he stated that he and his co-producers, Soubin Shahir, and Babu Shahir, have not yet received any legal notice from Ilaiyaraaja.
On May 22, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' for using the song - ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan.’ The song is utilized both in the title credits and at a pivotal moment when one of the characters is rescued from the cave. In his notice, Ilaiyaraaja emphasized that he is the sole proprietor of his creation. Additionally, he also highlighted that merely crediting the song in the title card was not enough.
Directed by Chidambaram, ‘Manjummel Boys’ is based on a real-life incident where a group of friends go on a trip to the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. Their trip takes a turn when one of their friends falls into a fissure. He is, later, rescued by his friends and the authorities.