On May 22, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' for using the song - ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan.’ The song is utilized both in the title credits and at a pivotal moment when one of the characters is rescued from the cave. In his notice, Ilaiyaraaja emphasized that he is the sole proprietor of his creation. Additionally, he also highlighted that merely crediting the song in the title card was not enough.