The song – ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ – has been used in some of the most pivotal scenes in ‘Manjummel Boys.’ The song was originally a part of Kamal Haasan’s 1991 movie, ‘Gunaa.’ Recently, Ilaiyaraaja has been fighting for copyrights to his songs. In 2017, he filed a lawsuit against singer SP Balasubrahmanyam for performing his compositions without permission during a world tour. More recently, he sent a legal notice to the producers of the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Coolie’ for using the song ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ from the 1983 film ‘Thanga Magan’ in a promotional video without his consent.