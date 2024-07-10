The actor started his career with the Korean film ‘Dance with the Wind’ in 2004. Since then, there has been no turning back for him. He has starred in some of the biggest Korean hits such as ‘Train to Busan’, ‘The Outlaws’, ‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’, ‘Insadong Scandal’, and ‘Long Live the King’, among others. ‘Train to Busan’ was his breakthrough film, as he won Best Supporting Actor at the KOFRA Film Awards.