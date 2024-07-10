Starring Prabhas, ‘Spirit’ is one of the most anticipated films among fans. The movie was announced by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in 2021. ‘Spirit’ recently became the talk of the town when it was reported that popular South Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok had been roped in by the makers to play an antagonistic role in the action thriller. The news left fans excited as this will mark the ‘Train to Busan’ actor’s debut in an Indian film.
As fans await more information from the makers of ‘Spirit’ about the film, here’s all you need to know about Ma Dong-seok.
Who is Ma Dong-seok?
Born Lee Dong-seok, the actor is better known by his stage name – Ma Dong-seok or Don Lee. The South Korean-American actor is known for his roles in action films. Apart from that, he is also known for being an ardent fan of ‘Hello Kitty’ on his social media. The actor has also been an amateur arm wrestler since 2008 and began heading the Korea Armwrestling Federation in 2018.
What are some of Ma Dong-seok’s popular films?
The actor started his career with the Korean film ‘Dance with the Wind’ in 2004. Since then, there has been no turning back for him. He has starred in some of the biggest Korean hits such as ‘Train to Busan’, ‘The Outlaws’, ‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’, ‘Insadong Scandal’, and ‘Long Live the King’, among others. ‘Train to Busan’ was his breakthrough film, as he won Best Supporting Actor at the KOFRA Film Awards.
How did Ma Dong-seok attain global recognition?
In 2021, Dong-seok played the role of Gilgamesh in ‘Eternals.’ This Marvel Studios film earned him global recognition as he shared the screen with Angelina Jolie.
On the work front, Dong-seok was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Badland Hunters’ and ‘The Roundup: Punishment.’ He is gearing up to step into the shoes of a producer with ‘Holy Night: Demon Hunters’ and ‘The Villain L2.’