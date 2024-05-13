K Drama

Ma Dong-seok's 'The Outlaws' Breaks Records, Becomes The 1st Korean Film Series To Cross 40 Million Moviegoers

Popular film series, 'The Outlaws,' has made history at the Korean box office.

IMDb
'The Outlaws' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Ma Dong-seok’s successful crime action film series, ‘The Outlaws,’ continues to dominate the Korean film scene, and has now set a remarkable new box office record.

On May 13, at 7:30 AM KST, the fourth movie in the franchise, ‘The Roundup: Punishment,’ reached an impressive milestone, surpassing 9,756,978 moviegoers. This accomplishment follows the film’s three-week streak as the highest-grossing movie of this year.

With the achievement of the fourth movie, ‘The Outlaws’ series has successfully crossed the 40 million mark in total moviegoers. This makes it a ground-breaking franchise in Korean cinematic history, as no other film series in South Korea has achieved such a feat. This latest achievement solidifies the series’ status as a powerhouse in the Korean film industry, highlighting its enduring popularity and widespread appeal among audiences.

The path to reaching 40 million moviegoers commenced with the first instalment of the series, ‘The Outlaws,’ which garnered an impressive audience of 6,880,546 during its theatrical run. Building on this momentum, the second film, ‘The Roundup,’ captivated about 2,693,415 moviegoers. The series’ success further surged with the third installment, ‘The Roundup: No Way Out,’ drawing an astounding total of 10,682,813 viewers.

With ‘The Roundup: Punishment,’ the latest instalment in the franchise, it not only became the quickest film in the entire series to exceed the 9 million mark but also earned the distinction of being the fastest Korean film released in 2024 to reach this milestone.

'The Roundup: Punishment' - IMDb
'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Known for its adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and distinctive storylines, ‘The Outlaws’ franchise enthrals audiences with the gripping adventures of the legendary detective, played by Ma Dong-seok, and his formidable crime-fighting squad.

