Ma Dong-seok's 'The Outlaws' Breaks Records, Becomes The 1st Korean Film Series To Cross 40 Million Moviegoers

The path to reaching 40 million moviegoers commenced with the first instalment of the series, ‘The Outlaws,’ which garnered an impressive audience of 6,880,546 during its theatrical run. Building on this momentum, the second film, ‘The Roundup,’ captivated about 2,693,415 moviegoers. The series’ success further surged with the third installment, ‘The Roundup: No Way Out,’ drawing an astounding total of 10,682,813 viewers.