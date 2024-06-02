South Cinema

Dhanush Drops New Poster From Ilaiyaraaja Biopic To Wish The Maestro On His Birthday

On the occasion of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja's birthday, Dhanush unveiled the second poster from Ilaiyaraaja biopic to wish him.

X
Dhanush wishes Ilaiyaraaja on birthday with new poster from the maestro's biopic Photo: X
info_icon

In March this year, actor Dhanush confirmed that he will be playing the role of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja in the biopic. The first poster of the film was launched at an event in Chennai. Today, on the occasion of the music maestro's birthday, Dhanush unveiled the second poster to wish him.

On Sunday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush shared the poster from the upcoming biopic. In the poster, a man is seen standing on stage in front of a huge crowd. He is seen keeping one hand on the harmonium and the musicians sat with their musical instruments behind him.

"Happy Birthday Maestro'' was written on the poster. Dhanush captioned it, "Happy birthday to the one and only @ilaiyaraaja sir."

The biopic on Ilaiyaraaja was announced in Chennai in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the music of the film will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja himself. It is produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.

Earlier, while sharing the first-look poster of the biopic, Dhanush wrote, "Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir (sic)."

At the event of the poster launch, Dhanush opened up on how he always wanted to act like Ilaiyaraaja. He said, “What you think, you become. Manifesting. Many of us, if we don't get sleep at night, listen to Ilaiyaraaja's songs to go to sleep. I have spent many nights wondering how it would be if I acted like Ilaiyaraaja sir. I have kept enacting those scenes in my mind without sleep. Manifesting.”

The National award-winning actor also revealed that he always wanted o do two biopics- one of Ilaiyaraaja and another of Rajinikanth. Calling him the fan of the maestro, he said Ilaiyaraaja's music is his companion. ''This is true for all. Beyond this, his music is to me, a teacher in acting. From the time I did not know what acting was till now, before filming a scene, I would listen to an Ilaiyaraaja song or BGM in the same mood as that of the scene I was going to act. That music would tell me how to act in that scene. I would receive it internally and enact it. Vetrimaran has seen me do this,'' added Dhanush.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  2. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  3. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
  4. Five Trends I Noticed While Travelling West Bengal On Election Coverage
  5. Outlook Talks: Politics, Caste & Elections with Prof. N Sukumar
Entertainment News
  1. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  2. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  3. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
  5. Took Me Around Two Years To Get My First Acting Job: Rajkummar Rao
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Carlo Ancelotti Urges Toni Kroos To Reverse Retirement Decision After UCL Glory
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic Unsure On 'Brilliant' Jadon Sancho Return From Manchester United Loan
World News
  1. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  2. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  3. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  4. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
  5. China's Chang'e-6 Successfully Lands On Far Side Of Moon In 'Historic Moment' | Video
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six