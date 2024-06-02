Dhanush Drops New Poster From Ilaiyaraaja Biopic To Wish The Maestro On His Birthday

The National award-winning actor also revealed that he always wanted o do two biopics- one of Ilaiyaraaja and another of Rajinikanth. Calling him the fan of the maestro, he said Ilaiyaraaja's music is his companion. ''This is true for all. Beyond this, his music is to me, a teacher in acting. From the time I did not know what acting was till now, before filming a scene, I would listen to an Ilaiyaraaja song or BGM in the same mood as that of the scene I was going to act. That music would tell me how to act in that scene. I would receive it internally and enact it. Vetrimaran has seen me do this,'' added Dhanush.