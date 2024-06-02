Dhanush Drops New Poster From Ilaiyaraaja Biopic To Wish The Maestro On His Birthday

In March this year, actor Dhanush confirmed that he will be playing the role of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja in the biopic. The first poster of the film was launched at an event in Chennai. Today, on the occasion of the music maestro's birthday, Dhanush unveiled the second poster to wish him.
On Sunday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush shared the poster from the upcoming biopic. In the poster, a man is seen standing on stage in front of a huge crowd. He is seen keeping one hand on the harmonium and the musicians sat with their musical instruments behind him.
"Happy Birthday Maestro'' was written on the poster. Dhanush captioned it, "Happy birthday to the one and only @ilaiyaraaja sir."
The biopic on Ilaiyaraaja was announced in Chennai in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the music of the film will be composed by Ilaiyaraaja himself. It is produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.
Earlier, while sharing the first-look poster of the biopic, Dhanush wrote, "Honoured @ilaiyaraaja sir (sic)."
At the event of the poster launch, Dhanush opened up on how he always wanted to act like Ilaiyaraaja. He said, “What you think, you become. Manifesting. Many of us, if we don't get sleep at night, listen to Ilaiyaraaja's songs to go to sleep. I have spent many nights wondering how it would be if I acted like Ilaiyaraaja sir. I have kept enacting those scenes in my mind without sleep. Manifesting.”
The National award-winning actor also revealed that he always wanted o do two biopics- one of Ilaiyaraaja and another of Rajinikanth. Calling him the fan of the maestro, he said Ilaiyaraaja's music is his companion. ''This is true for all. Beyond this, his music is to me, a teacher in acting. From the time I did not know what acting was till now, before filming a scene, I would listen to an Ilaiyaraaja song or BGM in the same mood as that of the scene I was going to act. That music would tell me how to act in that scene. I would receive it internally and enact it. Vetrimaran has seen me do this,'' added Dhanush.