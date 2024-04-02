Art & Entertainment

Song Kang-Ho-Starrer 'Uncle Samsik' Gets Premiere Date At Disney+

Korean political drama "Uncle Samsik", headlined by "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho in his TV series debut, will arrive on Disney+ on May 15.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Interview%20Magazine
Song Kang-ho Photo: Interview Magazine
info_icon

Korean political drama "Uncle Samsik", headlined by "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho in his TV series debut, will arrive on Disney+ on May 15.

The show will launch with a five-episode premiere exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu in the US, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Uncle Samsik" is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, known for Korean films such as "The Russian Novel" and "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet". It also marks Shin's series debut.

"'Uncle Samsik' tells the story of a young idealist man Kim San who is driven to turn his country's fortunes around. The man attracts the attention of a shady fixer, who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss' goals," read the official synopsis of the show.

Advertisement

Song will play the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik and Byun Yo-han, known for K-drama "Mr Sunshine", will essay the role of Kim San.

"Uncle Samsik" is a 16-part series which will unfold in batches of two episodes per week until a three-part season finale drops on June 19.

Song and Shin previously collaborated on two 2023 films: the volleyball drama "One Win" and the black comedy "Cobweb".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Dinesh Chandimal Withdraws From 2nd SL Vs BAN Test
  4. Election News LIVE: PM Addresses His First Rally In Uttarakhand, Says Congress Wants Anarchy
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar