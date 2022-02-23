Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Son Ye Jin And Hyun Bin To Have An Outdoor Wedding

Korean actors Kyun Bin and Son Ye Jin recently announced their engagement on February 10 through social media. Their wedding is set to happen in March end.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Instagram - @hyunbin_actor

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 8:35 pm

Korean show 'Crash Landing on You' co-stars, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, are planning an outdoor wedding in Seoul at the end of March, according to a report released on February 21. The Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Gwangjingu has been chosen for the wedding as per the report. The ceremony will take place in the luxury hotel's Ashton House Garden, which will be packed with guests from both sides.

The location is a preferred venue for many Korean actors’ marriages. Kim Hee Sun and Park Joo Young, Jisung and Lee Bo Young, and Bae Yong Joon and Park Soo Jin are just a few of the many high-profile weddings that have taken place at the location in the past.

Bin's agency, VAST Entertainment, has stated that they are not in a position to provide any information regarding the wedding ceremony location. Furthermore, Jin's agency MSTeam responded in a similar manner, stating that they are unable to confirm anything because it is a private event and have requested to respect the privacy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

Jin and Bin announced their relationship at the start of 2021, after appearing in the film 'The Negotiation' and then in the super-popular tvN romance drama 'Crash Landing on You.' After dating for about two years, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram on February 10 and received an outpouring of support from all over the world. According to their respective agencies, the high-profile wedding will take place in March with the couple's family and friends.

