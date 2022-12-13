Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Social Media Influencer Moose Jattana All Set To Enter 'Splitsvilla X4'

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant and social media influencer Moose Jattana is all set to enter the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4', hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. She was also seen on 'Roadies Journey in South Africa'.

Moose Jatanna
Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:13 pm

Moose will be another mischief maker who will be entering along with Uorfi Javed in the show. Moose is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing interesting reels. On 'Bigg Boss OTT', she made a lot of headlines for her friendship with Nishant Bhatt.

The show is going to witness a number of twists and turns as actor and model Shivam Sharma is all set to enter as a wild card contestant.

Moreover, in the coming episodes, Sunny Leone will be seen shaking her legs on the stage. Other contestants also groove to the dance numbers and will show their dancing talent.

How the entry of Moose is going to change the game inside the show and what 'mischief' she is planning to do with other contestants and between the connections will be seen in the coming episodes.

'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

Art & Entertainment Moose Jattana Splitsvilla X4
