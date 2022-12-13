Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
'Splitsvilla X4' Contestant Impresses Sunny Leone With His Life Story

Sunny Leone
Updated: 13 Dec 2022 3:33 pm

Sunny Leone has said that she got goosebumps after learning about the journey of 'Splitsvilla X4' contestant Sohail Shaikh, who has no more than 1 million followers on Instagram and runs his own gym.

The 25-year-old model and social media influencer told the host that he had a tough life. "I used to sell vada pav in a canteen and from there my journey started."

Sunny replied: "So from vada pav to 'Splitsvilla', that's not an easy journey and it gives me goosebumps."

He added: "I never fail, either I win or learn, that is what my mother taught me."

To this one contestant shared that with the earned money he has now opened his own gym. Sunny and everyone applauded him.

Another piece of news: Actor and model Shivam Sharma is all set to enter as a wild card contestant this week.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

Splitsvilla X4
