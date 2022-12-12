Monday, Dec 12, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': House To Have Three Captains This Week

'Bigg Boss 16': House To Have Three Captains This Week

In the history of 'Bigg Boss 16', the show will witness a reign of three captains with a unique task that involves art, artists, and muses.

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 IANS

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 3:52 pm

In the history of 'Bigg Boss 16', the show will witness a reign of three captains with a unique task that involves art, artists, and muses.

It involves the master of the house selecting muses Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma, who are contenders for captaincy and posing within a giant frame. The rest of the contestants will be asked to unanimously decide the five artists who must go to the canvas placed in front of the muses and vote for three of their favourite contenders by sticking their pictures on the canvas one after the other.

The artistes may tear the canvas apart if they don't concur with the elected candidates of the previous artiste and so the last artiste to come to the canvas has an advantage in deciding who gets to don the captaincy mantle. It will be interesting to watch three times the drama as three captaincies unfold in the coveted house for the first time.

Amid the competitive spirit and excitement of captaincy, the house witnesses a huge fight brewing between wild card entrants Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De.

It all starts with Archana Gautam mocking Sreejita for the bhindi she cooked. Consequently, an annoyed Vikkas chooses soybean over bhindi and that's when Sreejita warns Vikkas to check the food for insects in jest. The joke doesn't go down well with Vikkas, who has an upset stomach, and he launches into a brawl with Sreejita.

Finally, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, who were known to have feelings for each other, discuss the events that piloted the former's exit from the show. Shalin's move of having chosen money over love on 'Weekend Ka Vaar' led to a huge analysis of 'pyaar bada ki paisa?'.

Tina harbours the pain of having been betrayed by Shalin and in tonight's episode, she gets candid about her thoughts on him not preventing her eviction despite having the option of doing so. Shalin, who showed that he misses Tina after she was evicted temporarily, tries his best to justify not saving Tina from eviction.

