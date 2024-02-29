Siddhant Chaturvedi has been reeling under the success of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.’ The actor had a set of movies that did not do well at the box office before this film. However, the success of this film cemented his position in the film industry. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the expectations he holds from Bollywood and also recalled the people who supported him during the tough times.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled the support he received from a handful of senior actors in Bollywood. He talked about how Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal helped him. He revealed Ranbir Kapoor also shared a piece of advice with him that he holds dear.
The actor said, “Ranbir spoke to me at length when he called me over to just chill, he doesn’t do parties. I said ‘I don’t know bhai, kuch chal nahi raha’ He said ‘No, keep working, don’t be agitated about other people doing 100 other things or being seen’. That’s his way of doing things. He is not anywhere but everywhere. Ranbir and Alia are the only two people who had sent me a long message after ‘Gehraiyaan’.”
Chaturvedi continued, “He (Ranbir) said jab tu expect nahi kar raha hoga tab chalegi film. I was not expecting much from Kho Gaye. I said ‘Okay, we have made it for a target group, those people will give it love.’ I didn’t know so many people would like it.”
The actor added that he does not have any personal expectations from the industry. He only holds professional expectations. The actor was last seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.