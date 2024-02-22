It wast last year, at the Kapoors’ annual Christmas lunch on December 25, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their daughter Raha to the world. The couple posed with their little munchkin. The pics and videos of the family went viral on social media. Post that Alia and Ranbir never hid Raha's face. But they make sure to keep her away from paps as much as possible. However, on Wednesday, Ranbir attended Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh's birthday bash with his daughter Raha. He carried his baby girl in his arms.
Kareena and Saif hosted Jeh's third birthday bash which was of the Spiderman-themed. It was attended by several celebs and also star kids. But Raha was the star of the party. She and her father twinned in black outfits for the bash. As the father-daughter duo entered the party, Kareena expressed her affection towards her niece.
The pics and videos of Ranbir and Raha entering and exiting the venue have gone viral on social media. Raha's expressions will melt your heart for sure. Fans started showering her with love. One user wrote, ''She’s the best thing that ever happened to RK may god bless her'', while one commented, ''She is daddy's girl''. ''RK is so obsessed with Raha 😍 parenthood suits him well. ❤️''. Many commented saying that Raha looks like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor.
Alia and Ranbir, who got married on April 14, 2022, welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.
Sonam Kapoor attended Jeh's birthday party with her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja while Neha Dhupia arrived with her son Guriq.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 with 'Animal'. The movie grossed over Rs 900 crore. He also bagged several awards for his performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. On the other hand, Alia will be seen in 'Jigra'. The movie has been directed by Vasan Bala.