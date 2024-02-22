It wast last year, at the Kapoors’ annual Christmas lunch on December 25, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their daughter Raha to the world. The couple posed with their little munchkin. The pics and videos of the family went viral on social media. Post that Alia and Ranbir never hid Raha's face. But they make sure to keep her away from paps as much as possible. However, on Wednesday, Ranbir attended Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh's birthday bash with his daughter Raha. He carried his baby girl in his arms.