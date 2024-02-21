There are some people who maintain a cordial relationship with their exes post breakup while some don't. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor fall in the latter category. Post their breakup, they have avoided talking to each other. Also, when they bump into each other at various occasions, both try to avoid any conversation. On Tuesday, Kareena was seen ignoring Shahid at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, 2024.
In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Kareena walked past Shahid on the red carpet. Shahid Kapoor, dressed in a black attire was seen standing with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru on the red carpet. They were happily posing for the paparazzi and at that moment, Kareena Kapoor, who donned a heavy shimmery lehenga, walked by them and paused to greet only Raj. Shahid smiled and looked at her but she seemingly didn't acknowledge him and made her way with her entourage.
The video from all angles has been widely shared on social media.
Netizens reacted to the video as soon as it was shared. One wrote, ''She Beautifully ignored Shahid ..and Shahid Also wisely Ignored by Continue his Smile'' while another commented, ''She ignored, make him feel down then stared him at the last''. ''Would have more respect for her if she had acknowledged Shahid,'' wrote one while one user commented, ''Shahid eyes says it all😢, kareena ignore proved that she leave him''
For those unaware. Kareena and Shahid started dating in 2004 but broke up in 2007. In October 2012, Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan. They have two sons-Taimur and Jeh. In July 2015, Shahid married Mira Rajput. They are parents to two children-daughter Misha and son Zain.
On the work front, Shahid's recent release was 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in 'Deva' with Pooja Hegde.
On the other hand, Kareena has 'The Crew' with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.