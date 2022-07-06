Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Shruti Haasan Clarifies She Is Perfectly Fine!

Some media reports went on to report that actress Shruti Haasan is in a critical condition after she opened up about facing hormonal changes, forcing the actress to issue a clarification.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 6:53 pm

Actress Shruti Haasan has clarified that she is not unwell or in a critical condition as was reported by a section of the media.

The actress, in a video clip, said: "I am having PCOS which a lot of women have. Yes, it's challenging. But no, it doesn't mean I am "unwell" or in "critical condition" of any kind. I've realized that some media and news outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which was supposed to be positive."

"I also got calls asking me if I was admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern. You have a good day."

It all started some time ago, when the actress put out a post on Instagram, saying she had PCOS. 

Some media reports went on to report this as the actress being in a critical condition, forcing the actress to issue a clarification.

[With Inputs from IANS]

