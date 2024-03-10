Art & Entertainment

Shriya Saran’s Mantra To Avoid Other People's Troubles: Drink ‘A Gallon Of Water’ A Day

Actress Shriya Saran has shared a hilarious tip to avoid other people's drama on social media.

I
IANS
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Instagram
Shriya Saran Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shriya Saran has shared a hilarious tip to avoid other people's drama on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shriya shared a meme on how to avoid drama.

It read: “Drinking 1 gallon of water a day helps you avoid other people’s drama” and the reason why is because one would be busy using the bathroom.

The meme further read: “Stay hydrated my friends!”

Shriya’s latest work is ‘Showtime’, which also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. It delves into the unseen world that lies behind the camera.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is produced by Dharma Productions and started airing from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Emraan Hashmi

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement