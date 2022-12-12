Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Shriya Pilgaonkar Glams Up To Play A Sex Worker In Comedy Drama 'Taaza Khabar'

Shriya Pilgaonkar
Updated: 12 Dec 2022 7:09 pm

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who had two OTT releases this year, 'Guilty Minds' and 'The Broken News,' is gearing up for another, 'Taaza Khabar' in which she will be essaying the role of a sex worker called 'Madhu.'

Talking about her character, Shriya said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Taaza Khabar where I got to showcase a completely different look that I haven't donned before and also in terms of building a character, this was a new experience for me, which was so much fun."

She mentioned that the new show sill present a different side of her as an actress.

She added, "Since I have recently been seen as a lawyer in Guilty Minds and a news reporter in The Broken news, I'm excited to be seen as a sex worker in this comedy-drama genre with Bhuvan Bam. It was fun to experiment with my look and performance. My character Madhu, is sassy and has a whole lot of spunk. Can't wait to share her with you!"

Besides 'Taaza Khabar,' Shriya is also currently shooting for her two upcoming films, details of which are under wraps.

Art & Entertainment Shriya Pilgaonkar Sex Workers
